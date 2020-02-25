Officials seek public input on redefining Norfolk transportation systems

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk city officials are looking for input on how the city can help transport residents from point A to point B safely and efficiently.

The city is encouraging Norfolk residents to attend one of three events being held this week to speak on the matter.

‘Multimodal Norfolk’ meetings will provide the framework for both large and small transportation decisions. The end goal of the meetings is to help define Norfolk’s transportation system plan over the coming years.

Meeting times:

Wednesday, Feb. 26 | 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch Library

Wednesday, Feb. 26 | 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Southside Aquatic Center

Thursday, Feb. 26 |5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library

Thursday, March 12 | 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Peter G. Decker Half Moone Center

If you can’t make it to any of the meetings but have input suggestions, submit them here: comments@multimodalnorfolk.com.

