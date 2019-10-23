Officials, parents, workers to discuss Norfolk Public School’s high suspension rates

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Organizing members address the recent high suspension rates at Norfolk Public Schools in the area.

In a press conference set for early Tuesday afternoon, a local organization along with parents and workers are planning to convene at the Norfolk School Board building to address the high suspension rates in the area last year.

According to reports from the Norfolk Chapter of Virginia Organizing, 4,173 students received short-term suspensions in the 2017-2018 school year which is 14% of the student body.

Despite promises of changes from the Norfolk School Board, the number increased to 4,641 or 16% of the student body last year, according to the group.

Officials also say that students of color were four times more likely than white students to receive suspensions, and students with disabilities received twice as many as students without disabilities.

The Norfolk Chapter of Virginia Organizing has come up with a list of policy changes they believe will reduce the number of suspensions and hold the Norfolk school board accountable.

The list of topics officials hopes to address to fix Norfolk Public School’s suspension problems follows:

In-school suspension in all schools

Good pay and training in restorative practices for in-school suspension instructors

Trauma-informed care in all schools

More teacher training in implicit bias, student engagement, de-escalation training

More counselors in all schools

Increase screening and diagnosis of second graders

Monthly updates on external audit of special education program at school board meetings

Monthly updates from bullying coordinator at school board meetings



