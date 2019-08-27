Officials help teach parents how to get children into back-to-school sleeping schedule

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side is helping parents get their kids ready to get back to school.



Getting back into a good sleep schedule is important for good health and good grades.



Experts recommend getting back to the routine about two weeks before the start of school, or as soon as possible.

We asked a sleep specialist at Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in Norfolk for some helpful tips to get those kids some shut-eye.



The first one might be a battle but, turn off that technology.

Dr Michael Strunc is pretty adamant about this one. “So in general, half and hour to an hour before I’d like all the technology off,” he said.



He added that that doesn’t mean putting it next to you on the nightstand.

“Having it sitting right next to you waiting for you is also sort of a psychological feature, like, maybe I should just check and see whether I missed a Snapchat.”

Next, Dr. Strunc recommends creating a checklist. Follow it everyday for two weeks, even on the weekends.



A teen’s list for example might read: technology off at 10:00 p.m., brush teeth, (other nightly hygiene) and lights out 10:30 p.m., except maybe a reading light.



“You can read something not something exciting. In my family, we would not read Harry Potter.”

Finally, turn on some white noise to turn off your brain.



“Think about when you go to bed if it’s perfectly quiet and you’re like ‘when is that meeting tomorrow? Our brains will go, so, if I can turn my brain off and distract it, sleep will sort of happen of its own accord.”

The amount of sleep your child needs varies from age, and person to person.



Dr. Strunc says try counting back eight hours from the time. They need to be up, and start there.



After a couple of weeks you can adjust if needed.