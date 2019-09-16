Official: Contractor hits gas line at Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — No buildings were evacuated Monday morning after a contractor hit a gas line at Naval Station Norfolk.

U.S. Navy spokesperson Beth Baker said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. as the contractor was working at a site on the base.

One person was transported because of heat exhaustion. No other people affected or transported, Baker said.

Three buildings were affected, but Baker said none of them were evacuated. The area quality around the site was tested and came back normal.