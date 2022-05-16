NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a weekend crash that injured an officer and another person.

According to police, an officer was traveling westbound on Terminal Blvd around 11:20 a.m. Saturday when they struck another vehicle heading southbound at the intersection of Meredith Street and Terminal Boulevard.

The officer had their lights and sirens on and was responding to a commercial burglary alarm when the crash occurred.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries. The crash is still under investigation.