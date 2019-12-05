Officer injured while conducting narcotics investigation in Norfolk

Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – An officer slipped and fell while conducting police business Thursday afternoon and had to go to the hospital.

According to Sgt. William Pickering with Norfolk Police, investigators from the narcotics division were working in the 800 block of N. Military Hwy. around 1 p.m. when the suspect they pulled over fled.

An officer who ran after the suspect slipped on wet concrete and hit his head, causing a laceration. The officer was taken by ambulance to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated. His injury is not serious.

The suspect was ultimately apprehended.

