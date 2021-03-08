Off-duty firefighter, civilian rescue resident during house fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person was taken to the hospital after being rescued from a house fire in Norfolk Monday morning.

According to Norfolk dispatch, the call for the fire came in just after 10:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Birch Street.

Officials from the Norfolk Fire Department told 10 On Your Side the small fire occurred in the kitchen area of the home.

One off-duty firefighter and a civilian reportedly pulled out a resident who was inside the home during the fire. The victim, an adult man, was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

The extent of his injuries has not been released. 10 On Your Side is still looking into the victim’s current condition. Officials added that he was able to speak with medical personnel before he was taken to the hospital.

Officials say the fire was put out immediately.