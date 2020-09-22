ODU’s enrollment increases for fall semester amid pandemic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — At a time when college enrollment is falling nationally, tentative early figures indicate Old Dominion University’s enrollment has increased.

According to President John R. Broderick, ODU has enrolled 24,233 students for the fall semester, a 2.5% increase over last fall.

Like many other universities, ODU had anticipated a drop in enrollment because of economic fallout from the pandemic. Higher education think tanks had predicted a decline in enrollment nationally of anywhere from 5% to 20%.

President Broderick credited administrators, faculty and staff from across campus for the enrollment increase.

“It’s significant that we’ve been able to grow our overall enrollment, as well as our online and graduate populations, at an extremely challenging time for higher education,” President Broderick said.

“I credit our dedicated faculty and staff, who worked hard to increase enrollment in both the summer and fall semesters.

Gains were also made among graduate students. ODU has 4,578 graduate students, up 4% from last year, and they are taking 5% more classes than a year ago. New graduate student enrollment is up 11.5%.

Associate Vice President for Enrollment ManagementJane Dané said when the pandemic began last spring, ODU officials listened to students and their families and realized the demand for online classes would greatly increase. ODU quickly moved many courses online. ODU also created hybrid courses which can be taken in person but are also available online.

As a result, 58% of ODU students are taking classes fully online, including 40% of all freshmen. Last fall, ODU offered 1,096 courses online, or about 28.6% of those available. This fall, 3,136 courses, or 75.3%, are online while 517 (12%) are hybrid classes.

