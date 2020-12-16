ODU’s Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy provides weekly hotel occupancy rate data

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion University’s Dragas Center for Economic Analysis released new data Wednesday reflecting hotel revenues decreased by 51% and rooms sold declined by 33% in Virginia for the week of Dec. 6-12 when compared to the same period in 2019.

In addition, ODU economists say the newly released data shows the Revenue Per Available Room or RevPAR, an industry standard of the health of the lodging sector, fell to $29.36, a 51% decline.

The Average Daily Rate or ADR, paid for hotel rooms dropped 27% to $76.64.

The economists said compared to the same week in 2019, revenues fell 70% in the Virginia portion of the Washington, D.C., market, 48% in the Charlottesville market, and 33% in the Hampton Roads market.

Data also showed during the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 5, rooms sold during the latest week fell by 53% in the Virginia portion of the Washington market, 34% in the Charlottesville market, and 21% in the Hampton Roads market.

The Chesapeake/Suffolk market combined has less of a decline than other submarkets in Hampton Roads; rooms sold decreased by 9%.

Within the Hampton Roads market, hotel revenue fell by 58% in Williamsburg, 38% in Norfolk/Portsmouth, 21% in Newport News/Hampton, 20.9% in Virginia Beach, and 16 % in Chesapeake/Suffolk.

Rooms sold fell by 50% in Williamsburg, 25% in Norfolk/Portsmouth, 13% in Virginia Beach and 12% in Newport News/Hampton.

Over the last four weeks, ODU said the Williamsburg market has continued to perform the worst.

Occupancy has declined by 45% and RevPAR by 54%. Williamsburg also led in declining room revenues and rooms sold; these were down by 50% and 42%, respectively.

“Performance of the hotels in the commonwealth during this week was in general almost the same as last week,” said Professor Vinod Agarwal of the Dragas Center.

The occupancy rate of hotels in Hampton Roads for the past four weeks when compared with the same period in 2019 declined by 19%, ADR by 14%, and RevPAR by 30%.

“Rising COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths in the recent weeks continue to have adverse impacts on this industry,” said Agarwal.

STR is a global firm that provides insights into the hospitality industry.

Latest Posts