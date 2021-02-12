ODU’s Center for Economic Analysis and Policy says Virginia’s labor market is showing signs of improvement

FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2021 file photo, a woman walks past a “Now Hiring” sign displayed at a CD One Price Cleaners in Schaumburg, Ill. In a stark sign of the economic inequality that has marked the pandemic recession and recovery, Americans as a whole are now earning the same amount of wages and salaries that they did before the pandemic struck, even with nearly 9 million fewer people at work. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion’s Drags Center said Virginia’s labor market is improving as data from the Virginia Employment Commission shows that 14,203 Virginians filed an initial unemployment claim for the week of Feb. 6, a decrease of 3,974 from the previous week.

Statistics show continued state claims declined by 2,246 to 65,091.

For the fifth consecutive week, initial claims in the commonwealth are down from the previous week, ODU said.

“In the last four weeks, initial claims have declined 50%., continued claims declined in the latest week after five straight weeks of increases. The more than 14,000 initial claims filed last week are greater than all of the initial claims filed in February 2019 while initial claims filed in January 2021 remain higher than the worst month of the Great Recession,” said Dominique Johnson, research associate at the Dragas Center.

For the week ending Feb. 6, data showed approximately 1.1 million Americans filed an initial unemployment claim either through a regular state program or the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program.

Research also showed approximately 20.4 million Americans received some form of unemployment assistance for the week of Jan. 23, an increase of 2.6 million from the previous week and approximately 18.3 million more than the same week in 2019.

“While initial claims for unemployment declined slightly last week, the level of claims remains well above previous historical weeks. We have now had 47 consecutive weeks of initial claims that exceeded the previous high observed during the Great Recession of 2007 to 2009,” said Robert McNab, director of the Dragas Center.

ODU says the increase in continued claims across all programs is troubling. More than 20 million Americans received some form of unemployment insurance in the latest available week.

While regular continued state claims declined, those declines were more than offset by increases in PUA and PEUC claims said the economic team.

The Dragas Center said we need to look ahead to the expiration of emergency programs in the spring to see if Americans will face the prospect of another lapse in unemployment benefits.

As vaccinations increase across the county and infections fall, ODU expects rapid gains in labor markets over the second half of 2021.