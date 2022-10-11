NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University will soon offer a Beer Brewers Certificate course.

ODU’s School of Continuing Education is launching the course in collaboration with the University of Richmond and the Coastal Virginia Brewery Alliance.

The program, set to start March 13, will “guide students through the entire craft brewing business, from procuring high-quality ingredients and raw materials through the proper handling, processing, packaging and distribution of the final product.

The program will also highlight local, sustainable practices through a partnership with Tidewater-area suppliers, breweries and distributors.

Virginia is already home to 245 craft breweries, 33 of which are in Hampton Roads, according to virginia.org.

The program, conducted annually, will take a year to complete. It consists of 11 modules grouped under three categories – “Introduction to Brewing,” “Brew Science and Brewery Processes” and “Brewing as a Business and Practical Experience” – and four field experiences.

Classes will be offered from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays in person on the ODU campus and at local breweries, with select sessions offered remotely. There will also be occasional Saturday field experiences. The cost of the program is $2,499 and includes all materials and experiences.

The curriculum for the certificate is approved for Related Technical Instruction (RTI) in a Virginia Registered Apprenticeship. This is the first program in the United States approved as a provider of RTI in support of the craft beer brewing industry.

Applications are being accepted through Feb. 28; the early decision deadline is Jan. 31. For more information or to apply, CLICK HERE.