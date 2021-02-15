ODU to host virtual panel discussion about Norfolk 17

“THE NORFOLK 17” — Sepia Version 1959 photo of the first 17 black students to integrate Norfolk schools. They were known as the NORFOLK 17. THE NORFOLK 17 1. Andrew Heidelberg 2. Louis Cousins 3. Patricia Godbolt 4. Carol Wellington 5. Reginald Young 6. Alvarez Frederick Gonsouland 7. Edward Jordan 8. Olivia Driver Lindsay 9. […]

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — More than 60 years ago, 17 brave African-American teenagers became the first Black kids to attend formerly all-white schools in Norfolk.

One of them, Patricia Turner, is continuing to tell the story of their sacrifice and hard work to students across Hampton Roads.

"Change: Norfolk 17 Revisited" is a 90-minute virtual panel discussion free and open to the public, at 6 p.m. Feb. 17.

Turner will be joined on the panel by Jerry Collier, president of the Norview High School class of 1963 and a classmate of Turner; LaVell White, son of Patricia White, one of the Norfolk 17; former Norfolk City Councilman W. Randy Wright, a classmate of and close friend of James “Skip” Turner, Pat Turner’s deceased brother and a member of the Norfolk 17; and two ODU faculty members – Martin T. Chiles, an assistant professor of African American history, and John Weber, an associate professor of history who will facilitate the discussion.

The panel discussion was in part inspired by the research of Yonghee Suh, associate professor of social studies and history education at ODU. Suh has been the co-host for the past two Landmarks of American History and Culture Workshops for School Teachers, focusing on the history of school desegregation in Virginia.

