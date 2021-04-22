ODU to host virtual discussion on George Floyd case verdict

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Following the recent verdict in the murder case of George Floyd, Old Dominion University announced their plans to host a panel discussion on the implications of the verdict and its impact on the country.

The guilty verdict on April 20 came after nearly a year of civil rights marches and calls for justice for George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by former police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis in May 2020.

The panel, “Assessing the Verdict of Minnesota v. Chauvin: A Collective Discussion of the Broader Implications”, will take place on April 27 at 5:30 p.m.

University leaders say the event is free and open to the public.

Those speaking include:

Victoria Time, professor of sociology and criminal justice as moderator and speaker

Marvin Chiles, assistant professor of history

Mona Danner, professor and chair of the Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice;

Ingrid Whitaker, associate professor of Sociology and Criminal Justice

James Cervera, retired chief of the Virginia Beach Police Department

“Yesterday afternoon, a jury in Minneapolis convicted former Officer Derek Chauvin on all charges in the killing of George Floyd,” President John Broderick and Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Austin O. Agho wrote Wednesday in letter to the campus community.

“As a nurturing home and a launching pad for success for all students, we must continue to pursue racial justice to uncover and eliminate obstacles to true equality. For the past year, the tragedy of George Floyd’s death has prompted demonstrations of support for equity as well as searching analysis of our country’s racial problems.”

