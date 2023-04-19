NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion University students, along with ASEZ (Save the Earth from A to Z) will be hosting a crime prevention forum on Apr. 19.

The forum will take place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Student Senate Executive Room, located at 5115 Hampton Blvd.

The forum will include experts and volunteers who will talk about the increase in crime on and around ODU. They will also discuss ways to provide ways for students to prevent crime.

The forum is apart of ASEZ’s S.A.V.E. Initiative, which promotes awareness among college students through campaigns and educational programs.