ODU to hold ‘Solidarity for Ukraine’ vigil, virtual discussion Wednesday

Refugees fleeing conflict in Ukraine arrive at the Medyka border crossing in Poland, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The head of the United Nations refugee agency says more than a half a million people had fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on Thursday. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As the Russian invasion continues in Ukraine, communities here in the United States are gathering to show support for Ukrainians — and are trying to learn more about the international politics behind the conflict.

On Wednesday, Old Dominion University will hold a virtual discussion on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, followed by a “Solidarity for Ukraine” vigil event in the evening.

The virtual discussion will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. and led by Dr. Eteri Tsintsadze-Maass, a professor of political science who focuses on the diversity of relationships between Russia and its post-Soviet neighbor states. She also teaches classes on global conflict.

The vigil will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Kaufman Mall on the Old Dominion University campus. It will be held by the Global Student Fellowship and the ODU University Chaplains Association.

