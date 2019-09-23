ODU to commemorate Virginia’s first African landing with special event

NORFOLK – Old Dominion University is set to begin its commemoration of the 400th anniversary of the first African landing in Virginia with special event on September 25.

The event, titled “Writing a New History: Let’s Talk About Our Dream” is set for 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25 in Chandler Recital Hall at the university’s campus.

“Our program allows ODU to be the first institution of learning in the nation to host the ‘Let’s Talk About Our Dream’ conversation,” said Melvina T. Sumter, associate professor of sociology and criminal justice.

Speakers for the event include ODU President John R. Broderick among others while featuring dance and musical performances throughout the night.

The event is free and open to the public, however tickets are required for entry with a limit of two tickets per guest. Event officials said that ticket holders must arrive 15 minutes before the start time. Reserve your tickets HERE.

