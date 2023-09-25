NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion University will co-host the annual Virginia Women’s Conference this year, for the first time in almost a decade.

The event provides an opportunity for women to network and hear from experts on a variety of topics. It is free and open to the public, but registration is required and space is limited. Attendees are advised to park in the 49th Street garage at the university.

The conference is being held on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. in the Webb Center. A continental breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Click here to reserve your spot.

ODU previously cohosted the conference in 2011 and 2014.

This year’s conference, themed “Harness Your Power,” features Capt. Janet Days, commanding officer of Naval Station Norfolk, as keynote speaker. Senator Mark R. Warner will also offer remarks.

Visit the conference’s website for the full program schedule and information on the planned breakout sessions.