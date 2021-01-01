ODU to begin spring semester remotely following rise in coronavirus cases

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials with Old Dominion University announced Friday that the college plans to begin the spring semester virtually following the rise in coronavirus cases.

The university says the semester will be remote instruction for “at least the first two weeks” running from Jan. 19 to Feb. 1.

Remote instruction for ODU means that “nearly all classes will be delivered online, with the exception of a limited number of courses and labs that require in-person hours,” according to a letter released to the Monarch Community.

Students should expect to hear from the faculty if they are included in those courses.

The college says it will continue to monitor the situation and “prevailing conditions will determine if further modifications will be needed.”

ODU offices are expected to reopen, as scheduled, on Jan. 4 for student support services as well as for academics and research.

The college’s decision to delay students’ arrival on campus and face-to-face instruction was made by the University’s Executive Policy Team.

For more information, visit odu.edu.