ODU students to begin phased return to in-person learning

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Looking ahead to tomorrow, some Old Dominion University (ODU) students will be back in the classroom.

The university is starting a gradual return to in-person learning, despite a recent increase in COVID-19 cases among employees on campus.

A letter sent to the ODU community says those students who are in those classes returning have been made aware and have information on required COVID-19 testing information.

ODU students have been learning remotely as part of a plan made before winter break. In that plan, students were set to learn remotely for at least the first two weeks of the semester, from Jan. 19 until Feb. 1.

There is a plan to resume all other in-person classes later on in the month.

While this decision to partially come back was made in advance, an alert was sent out Thursday to the community about the increase in positive results among employees who work on campus.

Those individuals who tested positive were isolated and being treated appropriately.

But as a result, new requirements are in place for all students and staff returning to campus –including a required COVID-19 test.

In addition to that, any students or staff experiencing symptoms must get same-day testing and start contact tracing.

For more information, click here.