ODU students move to campus for first day of fall semester amid coronavirus pandemic

NORFOLK, V.a. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University students made their way back to campus for the first day of the fall semester.

This comes after a delayed start to the year because of a previous upward trend of coronavirus cases in the region.

“I’m really interested to see how this semester plays out,” said ODU senior, Jake Riordan.

The university has put in new safety precautions to keep their community safe such as well as the Monarch Wellness Program — which requires all students, faculty, and staff to keep track of any symptoms that may arise.

Students say they find comfort in the new precautions.

“The COVID screening when we first got here was good,” said ODU student, Danae Morton.

“I think they’re doing as best as they can,” Riordan said. “I can’t speak for every student, but they’ve been very communicative with me.”

Videos have gone viral on social media recently showing college students in other parts of Virginia and the country who are not social distancing, throwing parties, and ignoring masks mandates.

ODU students say they’re remaining cautiously optimistic.

“I actually do feel like there are going to be a few parties, to be honest, yeah,” said student Anthony Brooks.

“Naturally, when a student first gets to college, they’re going to be quite interested in partying. So, I’m very worried and I think there’s going to be a lot of people that aren’t going to take it as seriously as they should. But, I also believe there’s a lot of people who will take it seriously,” Riordan said.

