ODU student recognized by PETA for helping open school’s first all-vegan café

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A local college student is the December recipient of PETA’s Star Student Activist Award.

Na’sha Robertson’s hard work helped Old Dominion University open its first all-vegan café. She encouraged the school to set up a fully vegan on-campus eatery featuring mushroom street tacos, tofu fajitas, and meat-free sloppy Joe’s.

“I’m grateful to everyone who helped make our school a kinder place for animals,” said Robertson.

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) said the addition of the café helped boost ODU’s score up from a B to an A on PETA’s Vegan Report Card, which ranks universities across the country based on their animal-friendly dining options.