ODU student recognized by PETA for helping open school’s first all-vegan café

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy: PETA

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A local college student is the December recipient of PETA’s Star Student Activist Award.

Na’sha Robertson’s hard work helped Old Dominion University open its first all-vegan café. She encouraged the school to set up a fully vegan on-campus eatery featuring mushroom street tacos, tofu fajitas, and meat-free sloppy Joe’s.

“I’m grateful to everyone who helped make our school a kinder place for animals,” said Robertson.

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) said the addition of the café helped boost ODU’s score up from a B to an A on PETA’s Vegan Report Card, which ranks universities across the country based on their animal-friendly dining options.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories