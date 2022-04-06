NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — ODU is hosting an upcoming event to raise awareness about foster care.

Foster-U, an ODU student organization, is hosting a “March for Our Care” walk on ODU’s Kaufman Mall on Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event aims to raise awareness about foster care and support children and families within the system.

The event will host several local foster care agencies including Connect With a Wish, Tidewater Friends of Foster Care, Families First of Virginia and the Up Center to share information about their services and opportunities for people to engage with foster care advocacy.



The event will also feature an Easter Egg hunt for kids. The first 150 attendees will receive a free t-shirt and National Foster Care Month Ribbon which is May.

A full timeline for the event is listed below:

10 a.m. Arrival and registration

10:15 a.m. Opening remarks (Melvin Roy, founder of Foster-U)

10:30 a.m. Walk across Kaufman Mall

10:45 a.m. Closing remarks (John Murray, Executive Director of Families First of Virginia)

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Easter Egg hunt, children’s activities and local child placement agency information tables

For more information and to register, click here.