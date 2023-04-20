NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion University sent out a campus alert Thursday about recent reports of vehicle break-ins and larcenies.
According to the email to students and staff, the crimes occurred overnight on April 18, near the north side of campus.
ODU Police say they are following several leads, but are also asking the community to check home cameras if they have them, for any suspicious activity.
The alert provided several prevention tips to the ODU community:
- Many larcenies from autos are crimes of “opportunity.”
- Remember to safeguard all property; do not leave anything in your vehicles, especially in plain sight.
- Close your windows and lock your doors whenever you leave your vehicle, regardless of how long you plan to be gone.
- Park in well‐lit areas and contact ODUPD immediately at 757-683-4000 (911 from campus phones) or via the LiveSafe app, to report any crime or suspicious activity.