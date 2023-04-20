Call ODU Police at 757-683-4000 (911 from campus phones) to report suspicious activity

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion University sent out a campus alert Thursday about recent reports of vehicle break-ins and larcenies.

According to the email to students and staff, the crimes occurred overnight on April 18, near the north side of campus.

ODU Police say they are following several leads, but are also asking the community to check home cameras if they have them, for any suspicious activity.

The alert provided several prevention tips to the ODU community: