ODU renames dining facility after longtime employee

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A longtime Old Dominion University campus employee will soon have a facility named after her.

ODU’s Cafe 1201, located at the campus’ Webb University Center, will have a new name when it reopens in January. “Ruby’s Cafe” will be named after the university’s longtime employee Ruby Milteer who has been employed at ODU for half a century.

According to a story written by ODU Senior Executive Writer Harry Minium, Ruby, or as what everyone including the students love to call her, “Miss Ruby,” started working at ODU in 1968 as a cashier at the Webb Center dining facility.

Miss Ruby worked her way up and is now a supervisor at the Broderick Dining Commons.

Loved by students for her infectious smile, Miss Ruby goes out of her way to learn every student’s name and makes sure to hug them on their way out of the dining commons.

ODU’s president John R. Broderick suggested the name change during a recent report to the board and was unanimously backed up by board members.

Ruby’s Cafe will open next year at the Webb Center along with an expanded Chick-fil-A, and new Steak ‘n Shake and Qdoba restaurants.