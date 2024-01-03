NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Flooding is an issue that Norfolk residents know all too well.

In an effort to tackle recurring flooding issues, Old Dominion University was granted over $700,000 for a collaborative project that uses green infrastructure and nature-based designs in five southside Norfolk neighborhoods.

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s National Coastal Resilience Fund contributed $494,000 towards the two year project. An additional matching contribution of $213,000 was granted from the City of Norfolk’s Office of Resilience and Division of Environmental Stormwater Management and ODU’s Institute for Coastal Adaptation and Resilience.

The project is expected to run from Jan. 1, 2024 though Dec. 2025. The award is part of the $10.8 million grant focusing on enhancing coastal resilience in Hampton Roads.

Mujde Erten-Unal, associate professor in the Department of Civil an Environmental Engineering and principal investigator for the project, will oversee the project through the Coastal Community Design Collaborative (CCDC), a group dedicated to sea level rise mitigation. Established in 2014, the CCDC includes ODU’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, the Civil Engineering Technology program based in the Department of Engineering Technology and the Hampton University Department of Architecture.

The project will offer both flood risk reduction for the area and educational opportunities for youth to understand adaptation strategies related to climate change. Students from ODU and Hampton University will collaborate with professionals and community members to create neighborhood plans that work for the community.

The designs created through the CCDC are sustainable, transferable and scalable. Some designs already implemented include living shorelines, rain gardens, rainwater harvesting devices, oyster habitats and permeable pavement.

“This is an excellent example of how engineers can use their expertise to benefit and partner with community stakeholders to address real problems in our community,” said Kenneth Fridley, dean of the Batten College of Engineering and Technology.