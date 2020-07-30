ODU pushes back fall start date due to COVID-19 trends

Chopper 10 aerial image of the new Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium on the campus of Old Dominion University.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University has rescheduled the first day of fall classes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The university said it rescheduled the first day of classes for Aug. 29 after considering the current COVID-19 trends in Hampton Roads and in light of Gov. Ralph Northam’s recently-adopted restrictions in Executive Order 68, which limits the size of gatherings among other things.

“Although we had hoped to begin the semester early on August 15, several factors persuaded us to reschedule our opening. Current projections suggest that the incidence of COVID-19 will likely pose a higher risk to our region in the coming weeks,” ODU President John R. Broderick said in a news release Thursday.

Delaying the start of the semester allows ODU to further prepare and expand capacity for its own COVID-19 testing center on campus, the release said.

The university’s reopening plan, which included provisions in case the coronavirus caused unpredictable changes, is still solid despite the reopening date change.

The semester will start with in-person, online and hybrid courses.

“We believe it is critical to offer an array of options to encourage student success, particularly for those who face challenges with access to the internet and other technology,” Broderick said.

Here is the new schedule:

September 7 – Labor Day holiday (no classes held).

There will be no fall break.

November 3 – Election Day holiday (no classes held).

November 25 to 29 – Thanksgiving break (no classes held).

After Thanksgiving break, all classes will be delivered online through December 11.

December 12 to 18 – Final exams will be administered online.

More information is available at www.odu.edu/blueprint. If you have questions, please email ODUCares@odu.edu.

Latest Posts: