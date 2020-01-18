ODU PERSIA to host memorial for those killed on jetliner in Iran

Mourners place candles and photographs outside the Alberta Legislature Building in Edmonton, Alberta, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, during a vigil for those killed after a Ukrainian passenger jet crashed, killing at least 63 Canadians, just minutes after taking off from Iran’s capital. (Codie McLachlan/The Canadian Press via AP)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University’s Persian Students International Association will host a memorial for the people killed while on Ukraine International Airlines flight 752.

Flight 752 was shot down in Iran by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Jan. 8. Officials have said the jetliner was shot down on accident.

All 176 people on board were killed.

The memorial event will be held on Kaufman Mall in front of Webb University Center at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Speakers will include ODU President John R. Broderick; Roya Ardalan, faculty advisor of the ODU Persia club; John Ford, professor and Eminent Scholar in the Department of Marketing; Robert Wojtowicz, vice provost and dean of the Graduate School; Mohammad Najand, Iranian faculty member; and the Rev. Canon Win Levis, rector of Christ and St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

Candles will be lit at the ceremony to memorialize those killed in the crash.

