ODU professors awarded nearly $1 million in cybersecurity-related grant

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Five Old Dominion University professors – Hongyi Wu, Chunsheng Xin, Sachin Shetty, Rafael Diaz and Kevin Moberly – are principal investigators for several cybersecurity research projects that were awarded nearly $1 million through the Coastal Virginia Center for Cyber Innovation (COVA CCI).

“We are pleased to receive the funds to support interdisciplinary research aimed at improving the cybersecurity infrastructure in this region,” said Austin Agho, provost and vice president for academic affairs at ODU. “This funding allows us to draw upon the expertise of faculty and students to solve problems that affect the daily lives of residents in the coastal Virginia region.”

COVA CCI, led by Old Dominion University, is one of four nodes of the larger state-funded Commonwealth Cyber Initiative (CCI). The other nodes are Northern Virginia (George Mason University), Central Virginia (Virginia Commonwealth University) and Southwest Virginia (Virginia Tech).

The projects include researchers from all four nodes and represent various fields of expertise and experience in cybersecurity research.

Funding was provided through CCI Cybersecurity Research Collaboration Grants and CCI Building Bridges Arts and Design Collaboration. The funds were split among six projects. All are led by COVA CCI partner institutions but also include representatives from research institutions across the state.

“These six projects are led by incredible faculty from ODU and William & Mary,” said Brian Payne, ODU’S vice provost for academic affairs and CCI Coastal Virginia Node director. “What’s even better is that researchers that contribute to the six teams come from even more universities in Virginia and non-academic companies. This funding is truly bringing together Virginia’s best talent to make impactful discoveries.”