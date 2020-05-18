ODU president to step down in 2021

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University President John R. Broderick has announced that he will step down in the summer of 2021.

In a letter sent to the ODU community, Broderick stated that his 12-year tenure as the university’s president has been a blessing. Broderick has been part of the ODU community for at least 26 years while serving as both vice president and president.

“This has been a difficult decision for me, particularly as we face the challenges of dealing with the global COVID-19 pandemic.”

Broderick says he initially delayed the announcement to avoid distraction during the spring semester which consisted of relocating nearly 5,000 students, transferring 3,000 courses online, and transitioning some 3,000 employees to telework.

As he enters his last year as president, Broderick says he will remain as energized by the job.

“I assure you – as I did the Board of Visitors – that my commitment will not waver until the ninth president of ODU enters Koch Hall.”

The search for the new president will take about a year.

Broderick and ODU Rector Lisa Smith agreed on the timetable to provide the university “ample time and flexibility.”

“After my successor is named, I intend to make introductions to donors, elected officials, and alumni, help with the budgeting process for the 2021-22 academic year and provide any other desired assistance. After a short sabbatical, I will return to campus as President Emeritus and assist the board and my successor in closing out any projects and initiatives as they see fit.”

Broderick says he is proud of what ODU has achieved during his time as president and looks forward to every success the university achieves.

