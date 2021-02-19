ODU President-elect Dr. Brian Hemphill virtually greets Monarch community

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University has selected a new leader. Dr. Brian Hemphill will take over in the summer of 2021 following the retirement of longtime President John R. Broderick.

In a virtual address to the Monarch community, Hemphill says he’s excited about all ODU has to offer.

Hemphill will soon become the ninth president and first Black president at Old Dominion University.

“We will be forward-focused, we will be bold and innovative as we propel this institution to national prominence,” Hemphill said via Zoom on Friday afternoon.

Hemphill comes to Norfolk from the top spot at Radford University, where he’s worked since 2016. He also served as president of West Virginia State University for four years.

During Friday’s virtual session, Hemphill laid out his initial plans for the university — which include meeting with every academic department, every research center, every service unit, and more — to see the university through their eyes.

“I’m doing that because I need to hear your voices,” said Hemphill. “You will inform much of my thinking. I need to see and understand the institution through your lens. That will be very, very important for me.”

The search committee says Hemphill was the unanimous choice, selected from a pool of 92 applicants.

He says he was impressed by the teaching, research, students and alumni that make up the Monarch community.

“I’m looking forward to really being able to lock arms with each of you, our faculty, our staff and our alumni as we look at how we begin to really move this institution forward and really think about the future in terms of this region and the nation,” Hemphill said.

Longtime president Broderick is retiring after 28 years at ODU, including 13 as president. He still plans to teach on campus.

You can read more about Hemphill by clicking here.