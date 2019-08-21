ODU president discusses private gifts in 2019 State of the University address

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University President John Broderick delivered his twelfth State of the University address Wednesday morning.

Broderick talked about the past year’s successes as well as the initiatives they’re taking on in the future — not to mention the million of dollars in private gifts he announced in his speech.

Graduate Joan Brock gifted the university with $3 million that will go toward the Institute for Coastal Adaptation and Resilience — a national center for the science and practice of coastal resilience.

Broderick also highlighted a $4 million-plus agreement with Chartway Federal Credit Union to name the inside of the Ted Constant Convocation Center Chartway Arena.

Broderick notd Wednesday that ODU is more than half way toward its four-year funding goal of $250 million. He said the university has hit $160 million in two years.

Look for Aesia Toliver‘s full report on Broderick’s speech tonight on WAVY News 10 at 5:30 p.m.