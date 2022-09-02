NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – In Old Dominion University President Dr. Brian Hemphill’s first State of University address Friday morning, he highlighted faculty and student success, and laid the groundwork for ODU’s future.

Dr. Hemphill detailed the five-year strategic plan that is set to be implemented around January 2023. He said there will be some bold initiatives. The plan, titled “Forward-Focused: Where Innovation Meets Possibilities,” will outline short-term focus and long-term success of the university.

He recognized in his remarks the “unbelievable efforts to push ourselves and each other beyond.”

Old Dominion University is now a recognized National Security Agency Center for Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense. The university also earned a Research 1 status by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

Dr. Hemphill ended his speech with “the possibilities are endless.”

