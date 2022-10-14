NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A nationwide crime trend has hit the Old Dominion University campus.

“It’s time we let everyone know this is an issue,” said interim police chief Garrett Shelton.

Four cars have been stolen from university lots and garages since Oct. 4.

Students were told of the recent events in a crime alert sent out earlier this week.

“I thought it was really sad what the world’s coming to, how people are really out here taking other people’s stuff,” said student Marquese Pittman.

Most of the cars getting stolen are Kias and Hyundais, Shelton told 10 On Your Side. Across the country, thefts of those two makes have skyrocketed as thieves take advantage of a security vulnerability that makes them easy to steal, using a USB cord.

“The problem is just magnified with social media there are challenges on social media platforms challenging individuals to steal these vehicles,” said Shelton.

On TikTok, there are more than 3 million videos with the hashtag “Kia Boys” — many of them videos of young people stealing Kia and Hyundai cars.

Norfolk Police have reported the uptick in stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles since July, when 59 of those cars were reported stolen. In August and September, there were 139 reported thefts — but ODU was not affected until this month.

“For whatever reason, we were not seeing that on our campus until just recently, I can’t begin to tell you why that’s the case,” said Shelton.

Shelton says most of the cars stolen have been recovered. He suggests buying a steering wheel lock and never leaving a USB cord in your car.