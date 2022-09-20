NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — ODU Police are seeking the community’s help in identifying individuals who they say were involved in an incident that resulted in multiple door and window panels at the university’s bookstore being destroyed.

According to authorities, the incident occurred at the bookstore located on Monarch Way on August 29. ODU Police did not specify the details of the incident.



Photos acquired by 10 On Your Side’s Kiahnna Patterson showed shards of broken glass spread on the ground below the damaged entrance doors of the bookstore.

Police say one of the alleged suspects was described as a Black male. One of them could be seen wearing what appears to be a military uniform.

Authorities say they are also looking for a suspect vehicle depicted as a red/maroon Dodge Charger.

Police say they believe the individual also “significantly injured himself” in the process from glass shards.





Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.