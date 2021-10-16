ODU police seeking assistance in identifying car in connection to on-campus sexual assault

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police at Old Dominion University are investigating a sexual assault that took place in a commuter parking lot on campus.

According to an ODU Safety Timely Warning, the incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on October 2 in parking lot 43, along Powhatan Avenue.

Officials say a female met an unknown male on a social media app and subsequently agreed to meet him outside near the campus. The suspect picked her up in his vehicle before driving to lot 43 where the assault occurred.

The vehicle in question is described as a white four-door sedan, believed to be an older model Lexus LS 400 or a Toyota Celsior. The steering wheel is on the right side of the vehicle.

ODU officials encourage the community to use caution when meeting with individuals you only know from social media platforms and to make certain to arrange any meetings in well-lit public areas.

Those with any information that might be helpful in identifying the individual responsible for this assault or the vehicle, please contact the Old Dominion University Police at 757-683-4000 or via text using the ODU Livesafe App, available as a free download.