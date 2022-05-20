NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Old Dominion University (ODU) Police Department wants to find three young men accused of robbing someone.

The crime occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of 46th Street on Friday, May 20. That’s near Killam Avenue. The suspects demanded the victim hand over his personal property, which he did. The suspects never displayed or threatened to have a weapon, police said.

Police released images of the three suspects. Call ODU Police if you know who they are. That phone number is 757-683-4000.