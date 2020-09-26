ODU Police investigating robbery near monorail late Friday evening

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — ODU Police is now investigating after two people were robbed late Friday night.

According to reports, the victims were walking in the area of the monorail near Elkhorn Avenue in Norfolk when they were approached by two men around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

One of the suspects reportedly pulled out a handgun and demanded personal property from the victims which were handed over.

The suspects then fled on foot. No further details of the suspects were released other than they were wearing dark clothing.

No injuries were reported.

The police investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Old Dominion University Police by phone at 757-683-4000, or via text at the ODU LiveSafe App.

Latest Posts