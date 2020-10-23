ODU Police investigating possible armed robbery

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University Police are investigating a possible armed robbery that happened near campus Thursday night.

The incident occurred just before 7:30 p.m. in Lot 2 of the Village located in the 4400 block of Killam Avenue in Norfolk.

Police say that individuals met through an online platform to sell electronic items. The individuals allegedly agreed to terms for exchanging the items for money. They agreed to meet near the campus and eventually met in Lot 2.

Investigation revealed that a man reported he met with two subjects to complete the exchange through a Point of Sale (PoS) cash app. The subjects instead took the man’s property and fled on foot with one subject “brandishing a firearm before leaving the area,” according to police.

No one was injured in this incident and police patrols have increased in the area.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Old Dominion University Police at 757-683-4000 located at 4516 Monarch Way in Norfolk.









