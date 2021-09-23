ODU Police investigating on-campus armed robbery

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University Police responded to an armed robbery early Thursday morning.

An alert sent out by ODU at 1:46 a.m., said an armed robbery had occurred at the Roger’s Main Dormitory on W 50th Street. Three masked males armed with handguns left the area in an unknown direction.

Citizens were told to stay out of the area until officers were no longer on scene. The all clear was given around 4:12 a.m..

No other details have been released. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.

