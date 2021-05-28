ODU Police investigating golf cart theft

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at Old Dominion University (ODU) are conducting an investigation after several University-owned golf carts were stolen on Thursday evening.

According to authorities, the golf carts were stolen from Garage A located at 43rd Street and Elkhorn Avenue in two separate incidents.

Video surveillance captured a group of 3-5 juveniles ranging in age from 13-17 taking unsecured university golf carts.

Two of the golf carts have already been recovered in the Huntersville section of Norfolk.

Anyone with information that might be helpful to this investigation, are asked to contact the Old Dominion University Police via phone 757-683-4000 or via text by using the ODU LiveSafe App.