ODU Police investigate robbery of an individual

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
odu-police-generic_395192

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The ODU Police Department is investigating a robbery of an individual following a pre-arranged meeting.

Police say the victim agreed to meet the suspects to sell them a product posted online.

According to the police, the incident took place at 1047 West 49th Street around 5 p.m. Saturday evening.

Investigators say the suspects pulled out a gun, took what the victim was selling without paying, and ran away.

According to police, the victim was not hurt.

Police describe the suspects as three college-age men wearing and hoodies. One suspect is approximately 6 feet and 4 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Old Dominion University Police Department at 757-683-4000.

The University Police Department encourages members of the community to complete online transactions with strangers in public places and at the Police Department.

This is a Developing News Story, stay with WAVY.com for updates

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories