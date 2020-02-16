ODU Police investigate robbery of an individual

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The ODU Police Department is investigating a robbery of an individual following a pre-arranged meeting.

Police say the victim agreed to meet the suspects to sell them a product posted online.

According to the police, the incident took place at 1047 West 49th Street around 5 p.m. Saturday evening.

Investigators say the suspects pulled out a gun, took what the victim was selling without paying, and ran away.

According to police, the victim was not hurt.

Police describe the suspects as three college-age men wearing and hoodies. One suspect is approximately 6 feet and 4 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Old Dominion University Police Department at 757-683-4000.

The University Police Department encourages members of the community to complete online transactions with strangers in public places and at the Police Department.

