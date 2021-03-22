ODU planning in-person ceremony for 2020 graduates, spring 2021 graduation candidates

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University is planning an in-person ceremony for both 2020 graduates and spring 2021 graduation candidates.

ODU officials told 10 On Your Side that they are now in the process of “putting logistics in place” for an in-person ceremony as well as a virtual university-wide ceremony for both classes.

The latest comes on the heels of Gov. Northam’s announcement regarding the increase of people who can attend high school and college graduation this spring.

The new guidelines released last week say outdoor graduations will be capped at 5,000 people or 30 percent of the venue’s capacity, whichever is less. Events held indoors will have stricter guidelines, only allowing 500 people or 30 percent occupancy.

Officials say a final announcement regarding graduation information and other logistics is scheduled for April 2.