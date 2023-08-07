NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — When you think of ODU chances are academic excellence and sports come to mind.

However, a new partnership with New Realm Brewing Co. might soon have the ODU brand buzzing among craft beer circles. As part of the partnership, New Realm Brewing will produce a series of custom ODU branded beers.

First on tap is ODU Golden Ale, this specially crafted beer pours golden yellow and features a light, citrusy and piney hop aroma.

“I am thrilled with the beer we brewed together as the official craft beer partner of ODU,” said Mitch Steele, co-founder and renowned brewmaster of New Realm Brewing. “It’s a flavorful, clear, light and crisp golden ale that we hope everyone will enjoy in the Hampton Roads area.”

ODU Executive Director of Licensing Brian Eubank said, “We are thrilled to join forces with New Realm Brewing Co. to create and deliver our first-ever branded craft beer for our passionate ODU community. This collaboration not only enhances our brand, but also showcases the strong ties between academia and the local business community.”

Beginning Monday, ODU Golden Ale will be available in Hampton Roads retail locations.