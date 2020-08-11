ODU one of 12 U.S. institutions, only Virginia university recognized for reducing inequality

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University has emerged as a world leader in addressing inequality according to the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2020.

The University is ranked the top 100 globally and the top 10 nationally.

ODU is also the only institution in Virginia listed in the ranking designed to assess universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a global call to action to tackle poverty, climate change, and inequality.

ODU ranks ninth among the only 12 U.S. universities on the list and 88th worldwide out of the more than 750 universities who participated in the Impact Ranking survey and SDG 10, which covers reducing inequalities.

“Old Dominion University has a long and proud legacy of commitment to the principles of equality and equal opportunity for all students, faculty and staff,” said ODU President John R. Broderick.

“In addition to the quality of education and affordability, many of our students tell us our commitment to diversity played a significant factor in their decision to attend Old Dominion.”

Metrics used to measure how universities excel in this area include the number of first-generation students, the number of students from developing countries, the proportion of students and staff with disabilities, the measures against discrimination and the amount of research a university undertakes on reduced inequalities.

According to the Times Higher Education website, first-generation students or students from lower socio-economic backgrounds are still poorly represented in higher education though many universities are now working to rectify the disparities.

Using carefully calibrated indicators are to provide comprehensive and balanced comparisons across three broad areas: research, outreach and stewardship, the impact rankings, launched in 2019, are an indicator of which universities are achieving success.

