ODU officials: Shots fired near campus Tuesday afternoon

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University officials say police responded to a gunshot disturbance off campus Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the call reporting the shots came in just before 1:15 p.m. in the 800 block of West 46th Street in Norfolk.

There were no injuries reported, but a residence was damaged by the gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

“Members of the community are asked to remain vigilant and to report suspicious people or vehicles to police. You can reach ODU Police by phone at 757-683-4000 or via the ODU LiveSafe App, available as a free download,” the letter to campus from ODU officials reads.

