ODU Monarchs become bowl eligible with 56-34 win over Charlotte

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University’s football team is now bowl eligible with a 56-34 win over Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

The ODU Monarchs ended their season by rolling past Charlotte, winning its fifth game in a row and becoming bowl eligible. Head coach Ricky Rahne led the previously 1-6 team to win its last five games.

ODU’s Harry Minium says that the Monarchs (6-6, 5-3 Conference USA) have not gone to a bowl since defeating Eastern Michigan in the 2016 Bahamas Bowl. Although, not all conferences are expected to fill all of their allotted bowl slots.

ODU was 1-11 in 2019 and was one of three FBS schools to not play in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chopper 10 flew over S.B. Ballard Stadium Saturday.

ESPN is expected to announce who will play in what bowls on Sunday, Dec. 5.

For more on the Monarchs’ latest win, click here.