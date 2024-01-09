NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion University (ODU) has released their 2023 Life in Hampton Roads survey results.

According to the 14th annual report, Hampton Roads residents have mixed feelings concerning the overall quality of life in the region.

The survey, conducted by the Social Science Research Center (SSRC), found that there was a dimmer view of the region’s quality of life and healthcare, mixed perceptions about the local economy and positive feelings about the impact of immigration.

From June 6 to Aug. 25, 610 telephone surveys were completed. The data found from these surveys was weighted to match the city’s population distribution on variables such as race, Hispanic ethnicity, age and gender.

“We are pleased to continue to provide this annual snapshot of what residents think about what it is like to work, live and play in Hampton Roads,” said Tancy Vandecar-Burdin, SSRC director. “The results can help identify areas of focus for policymakers and other leaders as they work to improve the quality of life for all residents in the region.”

The survey, which consisted of six chapters included some of these key findings: Less than two-thirds of responders rated the quality of life in the region as excellent or good (62.3%), but rated the quality of life in their city and their neighborhood higher than they did for the region as a whole.

While respondents’ ratings of the local economy as excellent or good was similar to last year, more than 64% said now is a bad time to buy a house, more than 70% strongly agreed or agreed that affordable childcare is a problem in Hampton Roads and more than one in five respondents said they had been concerned they would not be able to pay their rent or mortgage in the past 12 months.

When it comes to healthcare in Hampton Roads, 63.5% of respondents rated the quality as excellent or good. This is significantly lower than last year, with 73.6% rating the quality as excellent or good.

71.2% of respondents felt immigrants would not take jobs away from people in Hampton Roads, 69.2% agreed/strongly agreed that immigration is generally good for the local economy and 73.8% disagree/strongly disagree that immigrants increase crime rates in the region.

The complete survey can be found on Old Dominion’s website here.