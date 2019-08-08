ODU implementing ‘clear bag’ policy at football games this year

Breaking News
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There’s going to be a new policy this year at Old Dominion University football games regarding what fans can and cannot bring inside the stadium.

ODU’s 2019 fan guide includes information for concessions, ATM locations, alcohol and prohibited items at the new S.B. Ballard Stadium — which is set to open Aug. 31 when the Monarchs take on the Norfolk State Spartans.

ODU’s 2019 football schedule

The guide also shows a brand-new “clear bag” policy.

Fans now are only allowed to tote into the stadium a bag that’s 12 inches by 12 inches and have logos or writing no bigger than 4.5 inches by 3.4 inches on one side of the bag.

Things like large purses, backpacks and briefcases are not allowed, according to the policy.

Similar policies are already in place across the NFL and many college sporting events, including at the University of Virginia, Virginia Tech, James Madison University, Liberty University , VMI, and East Carolina.

ODU’s new policy only pertains to football.

