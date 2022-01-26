ODU hosting human trafficking awareness event Wednesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University is holding an event to raise awareness about human trafficking.

The event is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Baron and Ellin Gordon Galleries which is located at 4509 Monarch Way.

The event will be moderated by Amy Matzke-Fawcett, Strategic Communication and Outreach Coordinator at ODU’s College of Arts & Letters.

The event is free and open to the public.