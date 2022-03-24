NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University has partnered with Hampton Roads Workforce Council for the 757 Regional Internship Collaborative.

The 757 Regional Internship Collaborative is a new effort to strengthen the talent pipeline through work-based learning opportunities. It brings together representatives from K-12 school districts, higher education institutions, businesses, industry, economic development and regional leadership organizations.

Participants will gain strategies to help them better prepare students for work-based learning while simultaneously increasing access to those opportunities.

The collaborative was funded by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia through a $250,000 grant.

“At ODU, we have committed to guarantee every student experience that prepares them for their future careers,” said Vice Provost for academic affairs Brian Payne. “We look forward to expanding this effort with partners across the region to help our business community find the qualified employees they need and ensure our students find bright futures in Hampton Roads.”

“Hampton Roads has incredible assets, from its educational institutions to its wide array of employers, but we are losing too many graduates to other regions and other states,” said ODU President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D. “We are proud to bring all the stakeholders to the table to make sure the region’s graduates are well prepared to fill the jobs we have right here.”

Over 30 organizations have committed to participate in the collaborative.